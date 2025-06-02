Feature: For Saudi youth, learning Chinese is a crucial path to cultural understanding

Xinhua) 11:33, June 02, 2025

RIYADH, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Under the bright sunlight of Jeddah, red Chinese knots swayed in the breeze, national flags fluttered, and the melodic notes of the guzheng filled the auditorium at King Abdulaziz University (KAU). The air rang with cheerful greetings -- "Nihao!" and "I love China!" -- as Saudi students welcomed visitors in Mandarin.

On May 27, the Saudi finals of the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college and secondary school students began in this coastal city, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of China-Saudi diplomatic ties and the ongoing China-Saudi Cultural Year.

For the first time, the event featured a dedicated middle school division, drawing 15 university and 15 secondary school participants from across the kingdom.

"Learning Chinese is a journey of growth, with both sweet and bitter moments," said Meshari Almutairi, a student from the KAU. "Chinese characters looked like paintings when I first started. But I kept going. I believe this 'key' will one day open the door to truly understanding China."

Among the most inspiring performances came from Ahmed Alarishi, a visually impaired university student. "I love the Tang and Han dynasties. I learn by listening to documentaries and talking with Chinese friends," he said. Using auditory tools and Pinyin, Ahmed taught himself Mandarin. "It's not that difficult. You just need time and dedication."

Alarishi's recital was followed by a performance of Baduanjin, a traditional Chinese fitness routine, which brought the audience to its feet. "Understanding a culture brings you closer to the soul," he said. "Chinese is my window to the world."

"Ahmed is one of our most dedicated students. His love for learning drives him to overcome every challenge," said his instructor Zhang Wenyi. The student spent two months preparing for the event, and he aspires to pursue his master's and doctoral studies in China, aiming for a future in academia.

The growing interest in Mandarin reflects a wider trend. Since 2023, over 100 Saudi middle schools have introduced Chinese courses.

Wang Junbao, a Chinese teacher in Riyadh with teaching experience across Africa, South Asia and Latin America, said Saudi students are increasingly fluent not just in Mandarin, but in expressing their hopes through it. "They're drawn to Chinese culture," he said. "Their curiosity is sincere."

Zhang Xinying, director of the Confucius Institute at Prince Sultan University, echoed the sentiment. "In the eyes of many Saudis, Chinese is not just a language -- it's a life skill," she said. "As China-Saudi cooperation deepens, Mandarin is becoming a strategic tool for the next generation."

For students like Saba Anwar from Al-Brayan Model School in Jeddah, the motivation is clear. "I hope to work for a Chinese company someday," she said. "I see more Chinese firms building roads, ports and factories here. Learning Chinese will help me find a good job."

Quoting a well-known Arab proverb, Wang Qimin, Chinese Consul General in Jeddah, said, "'Seek knowledge, even as far as China,' -- Saudi youth are now living that wisdom, using Chinese as a bridge to build lasting ties."

