Second HSK study in China Exhibition held in Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:30, October 20, 2025

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The second Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) Study in China Exhibition was held recently here in the Mongolian capital.

Representatives from 28 top Chinese universities participated in the exhibition, attracting over 5,000 Mongolian Chinese learners and HSK candidates.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Thursday and said that China and Mongolia are important neighbors to each other, and educational cooperation plays a vital role in the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Narangerel, director of the Vocational and Technological Education Department of the Ministry of Education of Mongolia, said, "In the future, the two sides will expand cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and e-education training."

The number of candidates for HSK has grown at an average annual rate of 20 percent, reaching over 810,000 worldwide in 2024. Over 70,000 candidates have taken the HSK exam since it was first held in 2002 in Mongolia.

