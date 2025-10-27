Feature: Melodies of friendship -- Chinese song contest strengthens cultural bonds in Yangon

YANGON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The National Theater in Yangon came alive on Sunday afternoon as the grand finals and award ceremony of Myanmar's Chinese song competition filled the hall with melody, emotion, and cultural harmony.

The atmosphere was electric. Brightly colored costumes, dazzling stage lights, and rhythmic applause created an unforgettable celebration of the enduring friendship between China and Myanmar.

Jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, the event drew more than 1,000 participants from government organizations, business associations, civil societies, educational institutions, and media organizations from both countries.

According to the organizers, the contest aimed to provide a platform for Chinese song enthusiasts in Myanmar, promote cultural exchanges among Chinese language learners, enrich cultural life, inspire appreciation for both Chinese and Myanmar traditions, and strengthen bilateral friendship.

Adding a vibrant visual element to the musical celebration, the event also featured an art exhibition displaying traditional opera paintings from both countries.

Renowned film director and artist Pan Gyi Soe Moe, who attended the event and presented awards to the winners, said, "This event mainly focuses on friendship. People from both nations work together. This event brings and supports friendship."

Cho Cho Myint, principal of Bowen Chinese School, one of the participating institutions, noted the contest's growing reach. "This is the second year of the singing competition," she said. "Last year, only students from Yangon participated. This year, talented young singers from regions like Mandalay and Bago joined as well."

"Music knows no borders. By singing Chinese songs, Myanmar students can better understand Chinese culture. Through music, we truly connect and appreciate one another," she added.

Among the young performers was Su Yi Tun, 14, a student at the Cheng-Yu Language and Business Center, who, along with three friends, won second runner-up in the adolescent category.

"I'm grateful to the organizers," she said with a smile. "I've been learning Chinese since I was three years old. It's been about 11 years now, and this contest provides wonderful opportunities for young people like us."

Her mother, Ohmar Myint, 47, proudly watched from the audience. "I'm so happy my daughter won a prize," she said. "I hope more such events will be organized to preserve and celebrate our cultures."

Another finalist, Kyaw Kyaw Tun, 24, from the Fuqing International Training Center in Mandalay, expressed his joy after winning second runner-up in the adult individual category.

"I was thrilled to perform on stage," he said. "Events like this help young people learn not only the language but also the culture and traditions."

For many in the audience, the event was more than just a competition. It was a heartfelt celebration of connection and shared humanity.

Nay Lin Oo, 23, a student from the Golden Education Sharing Center who attended the show with friends, shared, "I've studied Chinese for five months. The Chinese language opens opportunities. I also love singing."

Meanwhile, Ma Sandar, 52, said, "I feel happy seeing young people of Myanmar sing Chinese songs so beautifully. Events like this bring hidden talents to light."

