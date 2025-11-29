Ethiopian diplomats complete online Chinese language training program

November 29, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony has been held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, to mark the completion of an online Chinese language training program for young Ethiopian diplomats.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Amha Hailegiorgis, deputy director general for Middle Eastern, Asian, and Pacific countries' affairs at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the program goes beyond language skills. It is about forging new bridges of understanding between the two nations and building mutual respect and trust.

Sun Mingxi, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, noted that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ethiopia.

"We look forward to working together to deepen the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Ethiopia and bring benefits to the people of both countries," Sun said.

Since April, a total of 17 young Ethiopian diplomats have completed the 40-hour online Chinese language training provided by teachers from the Confucius Institute at Addis Ababa University (AAU).

"Although we are still at the beginning level, we all find learning Chinese to be an interesting and inspiring experience. Through this course, we not only learned the basic skills, but also deepened our understanding and friendship with China," said Makida Amare in her valedictorian speech.

The program was jointly organized by the Ethiopian foreign ministry, the AAU, and the Ethiopian Institute of Foreign Affairs, according to Gao Lili, head of the Confucius Institute of the AAU.

