Feature: Myanmar students study Chinese language for better opportunities

Xinhua) 08:32, December 01, 2025

Students attend a Chinese language class at Bowen Chinese School in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Golden Education Sharing Center (GESC) in Yangon's Hlaingthaya township buzzes with students switching between Myanmar and Chinese language classes.

For many of them, Chinese is no longer just another class on the timetable. It has become a gateway to higher-paying jobs, competitive scholarships, and a future filled with possibilities, the students said.

Twenty-six-year-old Thawdar Tun is an assistant teacher at GESC. After two years of intensive study at GESC, she passed her Chinese exams as a top student and joined GESC as an assistant teacher.

"I'm happiest when I'm learning languages," she said. "Mastering languages opens doors and gives confidence when traveling." She hopes to earn a scholarship and become a skilled Chinese-language teacher.

Sixteen-year-old Htet Wai Yan Lin, only a month into his studies, sees Chinese as a practical investment. "I study two to three hours daily. Chinese creates many job opportunities," he said, adding that he enjoys the Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival.

For 20-year-old Zaw Hlaing Moe, learning Chinese is tied to his family business. "My father imports Chinese goods. I want to help him," he said. After three months of classes, he can understand parts of conversations with his Chinese friends.

Eighteen-year-old Naw Eh Thaw Say, who has studied for four months, hopes the language will take her abroad. "I can greet people and understand some words now," she said. "I watch Chinese movies and like the culture."

At GESC, teacher Yang Rongqiu said she teaches through "songs, stories, and activities" to make classes lively.

"Tones and writing characters are the biggest challenges for Myanmar students. But Chinese brings opportunities. Many factory workers can earn two to three times their previous salaries after learning it," she said.

GESC organized singing, character-writing, and impromptu speech contests to keep students motivated.

Principal Zhang Qiuyuan said the school grows rapidly.

"We now have about 10,000 students and have taught more than 100,000 since our founding in 2006," she said. Enrollment rose from 3,000 in 2023 to 7,000 in 2024 and 10,000 in 2025.

Today, the center operates across six Yangon townships with about 90 teachers and has introduced AI-based tools for homework and practice.

GESC now partners with more than 500 factories and regularly receives requests from companies and hotels seeking Chinese-speaking staff, the principal said.

While GESC mainly serves adults, Bowen Chinese School focuses on younger learners preparing for academic opportunities abroad. At Bowen's Times City campus, 35-year-old mother Susan said she sends her eight-year-old daughter to the school to broaden her future options.

"I want my children to have more choices when they grow up," she said. "We're of Chinese descent, so I bring her to Chinese festivals. My daughter is now learning Myanmar, Chinese, and English."

Nineteen-year-old teacher Paing Min Khant, also of Chinese descent, hopes to share his heritage. "I want to teach the language and culture to students who want to explore China," he said.

He teaches through games, songs, and dances. "Students struggle most with tone and character writing. But mastering Chinese can help them become interpreters or study in China."

Bowen now has about 1,400 students across four branches in Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw, supported by over 100 teachers.

Ten-year-old Eaint Pann Thakin dreams of studying abroad. "I want to get a scholarship," she said. "I like Chinese culture, movies, and food."

Beyond classrooms, adults like 32-year-old Aung Thu learn Chinese through online platforms. "Chinese is becoming as important as English, especially in Asia," he said.

"Knowing another language is like opening another window to the world," Aung Thu said.

Students attend a Chinese language class at the Golden Education Sharing Center (GESC) in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Students attend a Chinese language class at Bowen Chinese School in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)