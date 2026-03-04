Feature: Lancang-Mekong library sparks reading habits among students in Cambodia

Xinhua) 19:41, March 04, 2026

PHNOM PENH, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Son Meymey, a sixth-grade student at Prek Leap Primary School here in the capital of Cambodia, has always spent her break time reading books at the Lancang-Mekong Book House, which stores thousands of books in various subjects.

Founded in June 2025 at the school, the library has offered free educational resources in Khmer, Chinese, and English to more than 1,000 students.

"I like reading books at this library because the room is cool, making me feel fresh," Meymey told Xinhua on Wednesday. "I spend from half an hour to one hour per day reading books at this library."

The 12-year-old student said she has learned Chinese for more than two years, so she is also able to read some Chinese books.

"I'd love to read Chinese books as well because they have helped improve my knowledge and Chinese language," she said. "I would like to thank donors for donating these books to our school. These books have provided valuable educational resources to all students.

Heng Pipor, another sixth-grade student at the school, said he has read books at the library very often as it has provided free access to vast resources which are very useful to his study.

"I like reading books at this library very much because I can gain broad knowledge," he told Xinhua.

Hong Chandy, acting principal of the Prek Leap Primary School, said the library housed thousands of books in Khmer, Chinese, and English in the subjects of literature, mathematics, social studies, history, science, and folk tales, among others.

She added that some 1,300 students and dozens of teachers at the school have benefited from the library.

"The library has ignited reading habits among students," she told Xinhua. "These books are very valuable because they are a treasure trove of knowledge for students to research."

Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researchers Association, which had coordinated the establishment of Lancang-Mekong Book Houses in Cambodia, said the book house at the Prek Leap Primary School was the third library project made possible with support from Chinese charity organizations.

"These libraries have not only served as a vital venue for sharing Chinese wisdom and development experiences, but also advanced the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, cultural exchange, and mutual learning," he told Xinhua.

