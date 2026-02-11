Feature: Iraqi college students embrace Chinese language as ties between Baghdad and Beijing deepen

Feb. 10 (Xinhua)

BAGHDAD, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- In a classroom at the University of Baghdad's College of Languages, over a dozen students traced the graceful strokes of Chinese characters carefully on an interactive board.

Leading the class is Professor Hanan Mikhael, a veteran educator in her 50s who spent six years in Shanghai decades ago studying electrical engineering while taking intensive Chinese language courses.

Today, she moves between desks, her fluent Mandarin met with enthusiastic responses from students barely two months into their studies. As they chanted daily expressions and repeated vocabulary in unison, a rhythmic cadence filled the room.

The Chinese Department at the University of Baghdad was officially established in August last year, approved by Iraq's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, reflecting deepening ties between the two nations.

"The challenge is keeping the momentum beyond the classroom," Mikhael said. She urged students to watch Chinese films and use language apps, insisting that "language is a living pulse."

For Jumana Talib, a student from Iraq's Dhi Qar province, the characters evoked a kinship with ancient cuneiform, the Sumerian script developed more than 5,000 years ago. "Both Chinese and cuneiform are non-alphabetic," she said. "I think learning either would be difficult. I enjoy studying Chinese. It's a challenge, and that's what drew me in."

For others, the motivation is pragmatic. Sarah Sami sees mastering Chinese as a path to building bridges between Iraq and China. "Many Chinese companies are investing in sectors like energy and infrastructure," she said. "Learning Chinese opens doors to good jobs and allows us to contribute to our country's development."

Montadhar, fascinated by China's rapid modernization, echoed that sentiment. "I've admired China since childhood," he said. "Now, I want to help strengthen ties and work with Chinese partners here in Iraq."

Interest in Chinese has surged across the country. In 2019, Salahaddin University in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region became the first Iraqi university to offer an academic degree in the Chinese language.

Iman Oweid, coordinator of Baghdad's Chinese Department, emphasized the practical benefits. "The Iraqi market urgently needs professionals with Chinese language skills," Oweid said, highlighting the economic and cultural rationale behind the program.

