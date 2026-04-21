Int'l Chinese Language Day celebrated in Algeria

Xinhua) 13:28, April 21, 2026

A student (L) experiences Chinese calligraphy during a celebration marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day in Algiers, Algeria, April 20, 2026. The celebration was held on Monday at the University of Algiers 2 in Algeria, attracting over 600 Algerian students and Chinese language enthusiasts. (Xinhua)

ALGIERS, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A celebration marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held on Monday at the University of Algiers 2 in Algeria, attracting over 600 Algerian students and Chinese language enthusiasts.

Dong Guangli, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria, said that Chinese language education is flourishing in Algeria, and the Chinese department and Confucius Institute at the University of Algiers 2 have become important platforms for cultural exchange between the two countries. More and more Algerian youth are learning Chinese, entering Chinese companies, participating in Sino-Algerian cooperation, and becoming ambassadors of friendship between the two countries.

Said Rahmani, the rector of the University of Algiers 2, thanked China for its support for Chinese-language education in Algeria. He noted that the Chinese department and Confucius Institute at the university have been well received by local students since opening, reflecting the increasingly close cultural exchanges between the two countries in recent years.

During the event, a variety of experiential activities, including tea ceremony, calligraphy, and handicraft making, allowed local students to discover the charm of traditional Chinese culture.

"Chinese tea, aged over time, has a wonderful flavor." Boukhatem Hind, a student at the university, said that she was deeply attracted to the Chinese tea ceremony, and the fragrance of Chinese tea lingered in his mind. "I hope to try learning this skill in the future," she said.

Mohamed El Said, another student at the university, said that Chinese calligraphy requires concentration in each stroke, and practicing calligraphy is a process of cultivating one's mind and body. He noticed that many of his classmates showed a strong interest in the Chinese language. "I will invite my classmates to learn more about Chinese culture," he said.

Established by the United Nations, International Chinese Language Day is observed annually on April 20 to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity, and this year marks the upcoming 17th observance.

A student experiences Chinese calligraphy during a celebration marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day in Algiers, Algeria, April 20, 2026. The celebration was held on Monday at the University of Algiers 2 in Algeria, attracting over 600 Algerian students and Chinese language enthusiasts. (Xinhua)

Dong Guangli (2nd R), Chinese Ambassador to Algeria attends a celebration marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day in Algiers, Algeria, April 20, 2026. The celebration was held on Monday at the University of Algiers 2 in Algeria, attracting over 600 Algerian students and Chinese language enthusiasts. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)