UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Botswana

Xinhua) 13:33, April 21, 2026

People attend an event celebrating the United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day in Gaborone, Botswana, April 20, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) on Monday celebrated the UN Chinese Language Day in Gaborone, with participants enjoying the Chinese language, culture, and interesting games. Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Botswana and the CIUB, the event drew about 60 people, including university students and some children. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) on Monday celebrated the United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day in Gaborone, with participants enjoying the Chinese language, culture, and interesting games.

Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Botswana and the CIUB, the event drew about 60 people, including university students and some children.

The event aimed to provide a platform for local people to learn the Chinese language and gain more understanding of traditional Chinese culture to deepen China-Botswana friendship, according to Pu Durong, Chinese director of the CIUB.

Established with the support of China's Shanghai Normal University, the CIUB is the first Confucius Institute in Botswana, with official admissions starting in 2009.

The UN Chinese Language Day is observed annually on April 20, a day chosen to pay tribute to Cangjie, a mythical figure in China credited with the invention of Chinese characters.

People attend an event celebrating the United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day in Gaborone, Botswana, April 20, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) on Monday celebrated the UN Chinese Language Day in Gaborone, with participants enjoying the Chinese language, culture, and interesting games. Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Botswana and the CIUB, the event drew about 60 people, including university students and some children. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

People attend an event celebrating the United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day in Gaborone, Botswana, April 20, 2026. The Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) on Monday celebrated the UN Chinese Language Day in Gaborone, with participants enjoying the Chinese language, culture, and interesting games. Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Botswana and the CIUB, the event drew about 60 people, including university students and some children. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)