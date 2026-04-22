Confucius Institute in Senegal celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 13:53, April 22, 2026

DAKAR, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, on Monday celebrated International Chinese Language Day.

The event included the finals of a Chinese cultural knowledge contest and a Chinese song competition, along with activities, such as calligraphy, traditional Chinese medicine demonstrations, handicraft displays, dumpling making, and Chinese food tasting.

Li Fei, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Senegal, said that she was encouraged to see many young Senegalese actively learning Chinese and gaining a better understanding of Chinese culture and history.

Learning Chinese is not only about acquiring a language, but also about appreciating a philosophy and a culture, she said, hoping that Chinese language education and exchanges between Chinese and African civilizations will continue to produce new results as this year marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Zheng Chenggong, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, said the event showcased the charm of the Chinese language and culture and further promoted people-to-people exchanges and friendship between China and Senegal.

Philemon Manga, a student at Cheikh Anta Diop University who won first prize in the Chinese cultural knowledge contest, said he was delighted with the result.

"I really like Chinese culture. I find it very interesting, and I will continue to work hard on my Chinese studies," he said.

Another student, Diousse Mendes, said he is currently studying in a Level-3 Chinese class at the Confucius Institute and believes learning Chinese is very important.

He said he joined the Chinese song competition in the hope of improving his listening and speaking skills through singing Chinese songs and mastering the language better.

"Our teachers always encourage us to listen more, speak more, read more and write more. Singing is also a good way to learn Chinese," he said. "I am very happy to take part in today's event. It is a very good opportunity for me."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)