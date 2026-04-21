Cambodia marks 2026 International Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 14:45, April 21, 2026

PHNOM PENH, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia has celebrated the 2026 International Chinese Language Day, captivating hundreds of local officials, educators, students and Chinese language enthusiasts, said a news release from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event held on Monday afternoon at the Confucius Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron, who is also the minister of Education, Youth and Sport, highlighted the importance of the Chinese language as a strategic bridge in strengthening the iron-clad friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and China.

He said Chinese language education has grown rapidly in the Cambodian education system.

"Chinese proficiency is a key competitive advantage for Cambodian youth in seizing job and business opportunities in the 21st century," Chuon Naron said.

"Mastering the language not only helps in personal development, but also serves as a catalyst for Cambodia's economic development toward the kingdom's 2050 vision of becoming a high-income country," he added.

The minister encouraged students to learn Chinese in order to contribute further to the development of Cambodia-China relations.

At the event, participants also enjoyed a Chinese cultural show and experienced Chinese calligraphy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)