2026 Int'l Chinese Language Day marked in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Xinhua) 14:51, April 24, 2026

A student takes a selfie at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)

A teacher and students attend the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)

Students in costumes with traditional Chinese elements dance at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)

A student tries Chinese calligraphy at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)