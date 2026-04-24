2026 Int'l Chinese Language Day marked in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
A student takes a selfie at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)
A teacher and students attend the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)
Students in costumes with traditional Chinese elements dance at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)
A student tries Chinese calligraphy at the 2026 International Chinese Language Day event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 23, 2026. A celebration event marking the 2026 International Chinese Language Day was held here Thursday. (Photo by Cui Jiaxin/Xinhua)
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