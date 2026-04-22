Uzbek, Chinese communities mark Int'l Chinese Language Day with poetry, art showcase in Tashkent

Xinhua) 16:33, April 22, 2026

TASHKENT, April 22 (Xinhua) -- About 300 people gathered here on Tuesday to celebrate International Chinese Language Day with a comprehensive showcase and performance of Chinese character art and poetry.

Co-hosted by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of China's Ministry of Education, Nanjing University of the Arts, and the Confucius Institute at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, the event drew representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan and from the education, cultural and arts sectors of both countries.

Xue Lian, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan, said that Chinese is becoming an "invisible bridge" connecting people from different countries and cultural backgrounds. She invited more Uzbek youth to step into the world of the Chinese language, using it to build bridges between hearts and write a new chapter of cooperation through cultural exchange.

Nodir Karimov, vice rector for international relations at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, noted that such activities play an irreplaceable role in increasing students' interest in learning Chinese and helping them perceive the profound artistic and philosophical meanings of the language.

The event featured more than 100 posters telling stories behind Chinese characters and poetry while highlighting the artistry of modern Chinese character design.

In a seamless blend of poetry, dance and music, performers from Nanjing University of the Arts brought ten symbolic characters to life. Focusing on characters such as mountain, pass, road and snow, they vividly evoked the enduring reach of the ancient Silk Road.

The event offered the audience a chance to dive into Chinese culture through hands-on activities such as poetry-finding games and copying poems with brush calligraphy.

Jalilov, an eighth-grade student who has studied Mandarin for three years, said he was deeply impressed by the event's joyful atmosphere. He hopes to represent Uzbekistan in the "Chinese Bridge" competition in China and turn his passion for the Chinese language into a career of cultural exchange.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)