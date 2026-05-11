Chinese language competition held in Veliko Turnovo, Bulgaria

Xinhua) 13:06, May 11, 2026

A contestant performs during a Chinese language competition in Veliko Turnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. Bulgarian national qualification contest of the 19th "Chinese Bridge," a Chinese language proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students, was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

The audience show support for their favorite contestants during a Chinese language competition in Veliko Turnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. Bulgarian national qualification contest of the 19th "Chinese Bridge," a Chinese language proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students, was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

A contestant performs during a Chinese language competition in Veliko Turnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. Bulgarian national qualification contest of the 19th "Chinese Bridge," a Chinese language proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students, was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

A contestant gives a speech during a Chinese language competition in Veliko Turnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. Bulgarian national qualification contest of the 19th "Chinese Bridge," a Chinese language proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students, was held here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hailun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)