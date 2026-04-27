Children shine at Chinese language recitation competition in Myanmar's Yangon

Xinhua) 08:56, April 27, 2026

A student competes during a Chinese language recitation competition at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, April 26, 2026. (Photo by Soe Pyae Tun/Xinhua)

YANGON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Children gathered at the China Cultural Center in Yangon on Sunday for the final round of the 9th Chinese Language recitation competition, showcasing their language skills and confidence on stage.

U Aung Kyaw Koe, Vice Chairman of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association (Central), delivered remarks during the ceremony, noting that language serves as a bridge connecting minds, while culture strengthens friendship.

He said Chinese language recitation is not only an art of expression, but also a way of passing down culture. Through recitation, children can experience the beauty of the Chinese language, including its rhythm, tone and emotional depth. It also helps them better understand the essence of Chinese culture while improving their language skills.

A student competes during a Chinese language recitation competition at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, April 26, 2026. (Photo by Soe Pyae Tun/Xinhua)

He added that such activities foster an appreciation for culture and help build confidence among young learners.

Cho Cho Myint, principal of Bowen Chinese School, said more children participated this year compared to previous years, and that they showed greater development, experience and confidence on stage.

"This event is not only for children of Chinese descent in Myanmar, but also for Myanmar children learning the Chinese language," she said. "I can see that children are becoming more confident and capable each year."

"We will continue organizing this program in the future, as it strengthens China-Myanmar friendship and cultural exchange," she added.

A student competes during a Chinese language recitation competition at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, April 26, 2026.(Photo by Soe Pyae Tun/Xinhua)

Participants also shared their experiences. Phyu Sin Thet Moe, 14, said this was her third time participating. "The first time, I didn't win anything but gained experience. The second time, I prepared well and won first prize. This time, I also won first prize. I joined again to maintain my skills," she said.

"I feel very happy and proud. I want to encourage everyone to believe in themselves and keep going," she added.

A student competes during a Chinese language recitation competition at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, April 26, 2026. (Photo by Soe Pyae Tun/Xinhua)

May Thin Lwin Oo, 15, who won third prize, said she was happy with her achievement. "There were many competitors, and it was challenging because they were very talented, so I felt a lot of pressure. I learned more about Chinese culture and improved my pronunciation and speaking skills," she said.

The competition attracted more than 1,500 students from Chinese schools across Myanmar, of whom 55 advanced to the final round. First, second and third prizes, along with excellence awards and other prizes, were presented to the finalists, according to Bowen Chinese School.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)