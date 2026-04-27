Fijian students celebrate Int'l Chinese Language Day

Xinhua) 10:59, April 27, 2026

Students paint panda sculptures during a celebration to mark the International Chinese Language Day in Suva, Fiji, April 24, 2026. Teachers and students of a Fijian school have celebrated the International Chinese Language Day in Suva, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and mutual respect. (Photo by Gao Xin/Xinhua)

SUVA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Teachers and students of a Fijian school have celebrated the International Chinese Language Day in Suva, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and mutual respect.

The event, held at Yat Sen School on Friday, treated attendees to a diverse array of performances, including music, dances, poetry reading and Chinese martial arts performance, which won prolonged applause and cheers.

It also offered an immersive cultural experience that highlighted the richness of the Chinese language and its cultural heritage through calligraphy, paper cutting, Chinese chess, pot throwing and 24 Solar Terms AR experience.

In her welcome address, principal of Yat Sen Secondary School Raijeli Sikivou said language is more than words; it is identity, heritage, and a pathway to friendship and cooperation across borders.

"Chinese is one of the oldest continuously used languages in the world. Beyond communication, it carries with it its centuries of history, philosophy, art and tradition. Learning Chinese not only opens doors to global opportunities but also deepens our understanding of one of the world's great civilizations," Sikivou said.

Wang Yuan, charge d'affaires a.i. of the Chinese Embassy in Fiji, encouraged the students to learn Chinese well and become "little envoys" of friendship between China and Fiji.

He said that Chinese language education has been carried out in over 190 countries and regions around the world.

"Mastering Chinese is not only acquiring a valuable skill, but also gaining a head start in future development," Wang added.

Ninety years ago, when Yat Sen School was founded, it was dedicated to providing Chinese language education and the inheritance of Chinese culture for the children of Chinese people in Fiji.

Through the unremitting efforts of generations, the school has continued to expand, and its Chinese language education has also flourished.

A student wears an AR device to experience Chinese 24 Solar Terms during a celebration to mark the International Chinese Language Day in Suva, Fiji, April 24, 2026. Teachers and students of a Fijian school have celebrated the International Chinese Language Day in Suva, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and mutual respect. (Photo by Gao Xin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)