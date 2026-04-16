Interactive experiences become major draw at 6th CICPE

People's Daily Online) 10:00, April 16, 2026

People wearing wearable devices take a virtual tour of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

The 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2026.

The main venue of the expo was packed with visitors lining up across exhibition zones to take part in interactive experiences. Exhibition booths were designed as spaces that integrated technology with everyday life, showcasing a wide range of exhibits alongside innovative activities. The immersive experiences proved to be the main draw, capturing visitors' attention and consistently attracting large crowds.

People play table tennis on a table from the same brand as those used at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2026 during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A visitor uses an intelligent system to generate his own 3D digital figurine at the AI photography experience zone during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

An AI massage chair provides a visitor with an immersive wellness experience during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A visitor immerses himself in a VR smart racing experience during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A visitor tries a massage chair from Singaporean massage chair brand OSIM during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A visitor takes part in a resistance rope challenge during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Visitors experience massage robots during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)