Highlights of fashion shows during 5th CICPE

Xinhua) 10:06, April 21, 2025

Models present fashion designs of Vietnamese brand "MEL ESSENTIALS" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

Themed on "OASIS", the 2025 CICPE fashion show has held 22 runway shows and events with various Chinese and foreign designer brands from April 12 to 18. It is aimed at supporting excellent young designers across the world and helping their brands go global. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A model presents a fashion design of "La Mofiel" during a seaside show of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

This photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows fashion designs displayed during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of "DearWhite" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of Italian brand "CHARLIE LUCIANO" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of Italian brand "CHARLIE LUCIANO" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of "DearWhite" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of "La Mofiel" during a seaside show of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

Models leave after a seaside fashion show of "La Mofiel" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

Audience watch a runway show of "OUTRIDE &NATURAL PARK" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of "SIXA REV" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of "La Mofiel" during a seaside show of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

Models present fashion designs of Vietnamese brand "MEL ESSENTIALS" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of "DearWhite" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

A model presents a fashion design of "DearWhite" during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) fashion show, a side event of the 5th CICPE, staged its closing show here Friday evening.

