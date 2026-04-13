World Drone Games kick off in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:02, April 13, 2026

Photo shows a scene of the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

The World Drone Games kicked off on April 11 at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, drawing 443 teams from primary and secondary schools, universities, and enterprises from home and abroad.

The games were held in stages, with low-altitude intelligent control and drone equestrian events set to take place on April 18 and April 25.

Hosted by the China Communications Industry Association and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, the games draw on the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone's established industrial base and innovation resources in the low-altitude economy sector, and are expected to drive wider application of low-altitude technologies and accelerate industry development.

Children watch a robot performance outside the competition venue of the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

A kid takes part in a hands-on activity outside the competition venue of the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

Staff members set up the arena for drone fencing for the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

A staff member demonstrates one of the competing drones for the World Drone Games to a child at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

Competing teams discuss tactics while waiting their turn at the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

A contestant calibrates equipment at the drone fencing arena for the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

A goal is scored during a drone basketball match at the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

Photo shows a scene of a drone basketball match at the World Drone Games at a robot park in the Chengdu High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Manni)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)