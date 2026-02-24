Drone and fireworks show staged in Macao to celebrate Spring Festival
This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2026 shows a drone show above the sea near Macao Tower in Macao, south China. A drone and fireworks show was held on Monday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2026 shows a drone show above the sea near Macao Tower in Macao, south China. A drone and fireworks show was held on Monday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2026 shows a fireworks show above the sea near Macao Tower in Macao, south China. A drone and fireworks show was held on Monday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2026 shows a fireworks show above the sea near Macao Tower in Macao, south China. A drone and fireworks show was held on Monday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
