Drone and fireworks show staged in Macao to celebrate Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:47, February 24, 2026

This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2026 shows a drone show above the sea near Macao Tower in Macao, south China. A drone and fireworks show was held on Monday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken on Feb. 23, 2026 shows a fireworks show above the sea near Macao Tower in Macao, south China. A drone and fireworks show was held on Monday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

