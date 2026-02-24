Future-oriented Chinese New Year in France blends tradition, technology

Xinhua) 10:25, February 24, 2026

PARIS, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- As the Chinese New Year unfolds thousands of miles from home, its age-old rhythms are finding fresh expression in France. From robot sharing the spotlight on the Champs-Elysees to French youth taking center stage at the China Cultural Center in Paris, the festival has evolved into a vibrant cross-cultural event.

On Feb. 1, under a fine Parisian drizzle, tens of thousands lined the Champs-Elysees for the Chinese New Year celebrations. As drums rolled and cymbals clashed, a humanoid robot led a parade of around 800 performers, marching with mechanical precision, turning, pausing, and waving to spectators.

Developed by a Chinese company and supplied by French technology firm INNOV8 Group, the robot moved in sync with the music, drawing cheers and a sea of raised smartphones along the boulevard.

INNOV8 Group CEO Stephane Bohbot said the robot's participation carried strong symbolic meaning, demonstrating how new technologies could be integrated into traditional celebrations and improve people's lives.

On Feb. 14, at a Chinese New Year event at the China Cultural Center in Paris, artificial intelligence displays and projection mapping made their debut. A robotic dog dressed in a red lion dance costume quickly became a crowd favorite, leaping, bowing and even rolling on command.

From the daytime fair to evening festivities, the blend of modern innovation and tradition offered visitors a distinctive experience of China. Myriam, a visitor, described the spectacle as "incredible" and "impressive." "It felt as if we were no longer in Paris, but fully in China," she said.

If technology lent the festival a forward-looking touch, the younger generation brought renewed warmth.

In mid-February, multiple arrondissement town halls across Paris hosted Chinese New Year celebrations. At the 20th arrondissement town hall on Feb. 14, young members of the French choir Le Choeur des Polysons performed Chinese classics such as Jasmine Flower and The Moon Represents My Heart, before closing with Auld Lang Syne.

The choir has visited China several times. Lena, 13, said she had made friends there and remained in contact with them. Noting that the Chinese New Year is a time to send good wishes and share happiness, she wished her Chinese friends "a very good year."

The same day, in the 13th arrondissement, a Hanfu-themed gala featured a reenactment of a Ming Dynasty-style wedding performed by a Franco-Chinese couple. The event reflected growing interest among French youth in exploring Chinese culture in their own way.

Over the years, Chinese New Year celebrations in France have gradually expanded beyond Chinatown into mainstream public and cultural institutions.

On Feb. 6, La Poste Group issued two stamps marking the Year of the Horse, the 22nd consecutive year since 2005 that France's postal service has released zodiac-themed stamps for the occasion.

The equestrian culture also resonated with the Year of the Horse at the Chateau de Chantilly, where a Chinese-French New Year gala combined traditional French horsemanship with Chinese martial arts and Yingge dance.

Xavier Darcos, chancellor of the Institut de France, which owns the Chateau de Chantilly, said hosting the Chinese New Year celebration felt natural. China is "a considerable country with immense culture," and France has every interest in deepening emotional, intellectual, and cultural ties, he said.

As more French participants join parades, perform on concert stages and support celebrations through major institutions, the Chinese New Year in France is no longer simply a transplanted tradition. It has become a shared celebration, where ancient customs meet futuristic imagination, and cross-cultural bonds continue to grow year after year.

