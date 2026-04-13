Drone sports meeting held in Chengdu, China's Sichuan
A student operates a drone in the drone racing event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A drone operated by a competitor is seen in the drone fencing event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Two drones operated by competitors lift a bar in the drone weightlifting event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A competitor operates a drone in the drone basketball event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
Competitors test drones before the drone basketball event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
A competitor operates a drone in the drone fencing event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
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