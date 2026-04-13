Drone sports meeting held in Chengdu, China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:26, April 13, 2026

A student operates a drone in the drone racing event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A drone operated by a competitor is seen in the drone fencing event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Two drones operated by competitors lift a bar in the drone weightlifting event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A competitor operates a drone in the drone basketball event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Competitors test drones before the drone basketball event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A competitor operates a drone in the drone fencing event during a drone sports meeting which combines technology and competitive sports in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)