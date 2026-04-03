Drone soccer gains momentum in China

Competitors compete at the Ablefly National Drone Soccer Championship Finals. (Photo provided by Ablefly)

Drone soccer, an emerging sport that combines aviation technology with soccer-style competition, is rapidly gaining popularity in China. The trend was on full display at the recent Ablefly National Drone Soccer Championship Finals held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, which was joined by 1,116 Chinese and foreign teams.

Inside the netted arena, players maneuvered spherical drones with handheld controllers, sending them darting through the air in swift offensive and defensive plays, while spectators watched in excitement as the buzzing drones traced dynamic arcs across the field.

Drone soccer is an emerging competitive sport that integrates drone flight control with the format of soccer. Players use remote controls, adjusting altitude and rotation with their left hand and directing forward, backward, left and right movement with their right, as if playing "soccer in the air."

Matches follow a five-versus-five format. A valid goal is scored when a spherical drone fully passes through the opponent's circular goal. Teams compete through group stages, cross knockouts, ranking matches, semifinals and the finals to determine the winner. On the field, the spherical drones fly at high speed, creating intense visual impact and high spectator appeal.

"This sport is powered by technologies such as multi-rotor propulsion systems, AI-based visual positioning, and anti-interference communication algorithms," said event director Yang Xuefan. "The positioning error in multi-drone coordination is kept within 2 centimeters, turning cutting-edge technology into an accessible mass sport."

"It's incredibly exciting -- like playing chess on a 3D board. You need both quick reflexes and tactical thinking," said a contestant from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

From precise control and teamwork to real-time decision-making, players sharpen concentration, judgment, and coordination in high-speed competition. Many participants noted that the sport not only enhances their understanding of flight technology but also offers an immersive experience at the intersection of tech and athletics.

Competitors compete at the Ablefly National Drone Soccer Championship Finals. (Photo provided by Ablefly)

In the stands, waves of applause and astonishment echoed throughout the venue. "I thought it was just flying drones, but the competition is intense and highly technological," said a spectator from Chongqing municipality.

For many, it was their first close-up encounter with drone soccer -- and a glimpse into what "future sports" might look like. An interactive zone set up during the event also attracted families, allowing children to experience the appeal of low-altitude technologies firsthand.

Beyond the excitement on the field, the event also highlighted the development of low-altitude economy in Chengdu. Alongside the competition, exhibitions on Chengdu's smart sports development and on the low-altitude industry in Shuangliu district, Chengdu were held, showcasing the achievements of more than 30 local enterprises.

Drone soccer is gaining significant traction in Chengdu. The city is promoting it as a key school sport, training teachers and integrating it into science education curricula.

"Drone soccer is not just a trendy sport, it is a vital link connecting young people, aviation technology, and low-altitude economy," said an official from the Chengdu sports bureau. "In the future, relevant technologies, standards, and talent pool can be extended to fields such as logistics, inspection, and emergency response."

Photo shows a netted arena for drone soccer in a park in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong province. (Photo from the official account of the publicity department of Zhanjiang on WeChat)

A young enthusiast for drone soccer repairs a drone. (Photo from the official account of the publicity department of Zhanjiang on WeChat)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)