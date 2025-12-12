Chinese hydrogen-powered drone sets longest distance flight record

Xinhua) 09:34, December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese drone has accomplished the longest distance flight of a hydrogen-powered multirotor/drone by 188.605 km, the Guinness World Records announced on Thursday at the 7th Zhejiang International Intelligent Transportation Industry Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The drone, Tianmushan-1, completed this flight in more than four hours on Nov. 16 in Hangzhou, according to Beihang University.

The flight data and achievements of the Tianmushan-1 met the standards of the Guinness World Records. Additionally, the drone's entire flight was monitored in real time and officially verified, with its propulsion system remaining stable throughout and its handling qualities proving exemplary.

As a signature low-altitude-economy achievement unveiled by the Tianmushan Laboratory under Beihang University, Tianmushan-1 successfully completed its maiden flight in August 2024 and entered production in April 2025.

Featuring a 1,600 mm wheelbase and a 19 kg empty weight, the zero-emission drone can carry up to 6 kg of payload. It is also capable of delivering an ultra-long 240-minute unloaded endurance, operating reliably from minus 40 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius, according to the university.

Notably, Tianmushan-1 can perform 100-km-range BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) autonomous operation.

Tianmushan-1 is deployed for high-speed ecological patrols, oil-and-gas pipeline surveys, new-energy plant operation and management, island resupply, urban traffic management and emergency-response operations.

This new world record demonstrates the vast commercial prospects of hydrogen-powered drones.

