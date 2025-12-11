China's "Jiutian" large drone takes first flight, aims for versatile civil roles

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- A large unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), named "Jiutian," completed its maiden flight on Thursday, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The domestically developed general-purpose drone, measuring 16.35 meters in length and 25 meters in wingspan, took to the skies in Pucheng, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aircraft boasts a maximum takeoff weight of 16 tonnes and a payload capacity of 6,000 kilograms. It can operate for up to 12 hours with a ferry range of 7,000 kilometers, according to the AVIC, its designer.

Featuring a large payload, high operational ceiling, wide speed range, and short takeoff and landing capabilities, the UAV is designed for diverse civil missions.

Its modular payload system enables roles ranging from precise deliveries of heavy cargo to remote regions, to emergency communication and disaster relief, to geographic surveying and resource mapping.

