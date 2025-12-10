China announces two mandatory national standards for civil drones

Xinhua) 10:36, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese regulators announced on Tuesday two new mandatory national standards for civil drones, aimed at strengthening oversight of the rapidly growing industry.

The two standards, approved by the State Administration for Market Regulation, are set to take effect on May 1, 2026.

The first standard establishes a real-name registration system, requiring drones to be inoperable before activation and after deactivation.

The second rule obligates drones to continuously transmit identification, location, speed, and status data to regulatory authorities from power-on through the entire flight, enabling real-time monitoring.

According to the administration, the new technical standards address safety questions of "who is allowed to fly" and "who is flying," which will help ensure the secure and orderly development of the industry.

