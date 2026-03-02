China deploys large-scale drone operations in offshore oilfields

Xinhua) 15:54, March 02, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has launched a large-scale drone operation project, the first of its kind in the country, in the Beibu Gulf oilfields in south China, marking a pioneering step in integrating marine energy development with low-altitude economic activities.

The project has been rolled out across 41 offshore platforms and two onshore terminal plants in the Beibu Gulf, establishing a comprehensive drone operation system that covers subsea pipeline inspections, logistics delivery and emergency security responses, Science and Technology Daily reported on Monday.

These operational drones can now conduct rapid aerial inspections of over 500 kilometers of subsea pipelines, efficiently identifying anomalies such as leaks and initiating emergency protocols. They can also assist in search and rescue operations for vessels adrift and personnel that have fallen overboard.

According to Meng Wenbo, coordination manager at CNOOC's Zhanjiang branch in south China's Guangdong Province, this low-altitude economy application has completed more than 3,600 kilometers of drone patrols and small-item logistics operations.

Notably, by replacing tugboats and helicopters with an air courier system, the company can save nearly 15 million yuan (about 2.17 million U.S. dollars) annually in vessel rental and fuel costs, while reducing carbon emissions by 25,000 tonnes, Meng said, adding that this option effectively lowers costs, improves efficiency, and supports the intelligent upgrade of offshore oil operations.

CNOOC, one of China's major offshore oil and gas exploration enterprises, has developed a customized "air-sea integrated" intelligent operation platform and standardized management processes for its drone operation systems.

The company has also worked with partner enterprises to tailor drone designs, addressing challenges posed by the marine industrial environment, including limited communication coverage and the corrosive effects of high temperatures, salinity and humidity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)