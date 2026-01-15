China's large drone completes pioneering plateau logistics flight

Xinhua) 08:31, January 15, 2026

An FP-985 "Taurus" large fixed-wing drone is pictured in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2025. (Photo by Cui Jinfu/Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's domestically developed large fixed-wing drone, the FP-985 "Taurus," completed a long-distance logistics flight across the high-altitude regions between Sichuan and Xizang on Wednesday.

Loaded with local specialties including butter tea and yak dairy products, the Taurus flew over 1,100 kilometers from Nyingchi City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region to Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County in Sichuan Province, marking the success of the country's first logistics validation flight for a large drone in a plateau environment.

Developed by Aerospace Times Feipeng Co., Ltd., the drone is designed for operations in challenging environments such as plateaus, islands and other geographically complex regions. It boasts a maximum takeoff weight of 5.7 tonnes, a payload capacity exceeding 2 tonnes, and a ferry range of over 2,000 kilometers.

It is capable of long-range cargo transport in extreme environments, ranging from cold plateau areas to island salt-fog conditions. It also supports short takeoff and landing at standard airports and can be flexibly deployed at austere airfields.

The company said the aircraft is capable of all-weather continuous operations, with functions such as anti-icing/de-icing, lightning protection and high wind resistance.

Officials noted that the successful flight will help boost the development of low-altitude logistics in Sichuan and Xizang, thereby facilitating the transportation of agricultural products, boosting regional economic growth in western China, and enhancing emergency response capabilities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)