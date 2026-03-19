King of weapons: red-tasseled spear in motion

(People's Daily App) 16:47, March 19, 2026

A young man wows audiences in Meishan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, with a red-tasseled spear, known as the "king of weapons" in Chinese martial arts. His movements are fluid and precise, the spear flowing like an extension of his body.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Liu Yunyun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)