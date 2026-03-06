Africa's energy transition must power industrialisation, Ramaphosa tells Energy Indaba — with China seen as key partner

Africa's transition to cleaner energy must go hand in hand with industrialisation and economic development, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates at the Africa Energy Indaba 2026 in Cape Town on March 4.

Delivering the keynote address at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Ramaphosa said energy remains one of the most critical challenges facing the African continent and warned that without reliable power, Africa's broader development ambitions cannot be realised. He noted that while South Africa has expanded electricity access significantly with about 93 percent of households now connected to the grid, the country is still working to strengthen and expand its transmission network, a project expected to cost around R450 billion.

"The main focus in our country has really been the energy landscape and the reform thereof," Ramaphosa said. "Electricity is an absolute necessity in the lives of all South Africans."

The president used the platform to highlight the broader challenges facing Africa, where around 600 million people still lack access to electricity despite the continent's vast natural resources and enormous renewable energy potential.

Yet energy poverty continues to limit economic growth and development across the continent. Ramaphosa stressed that access to affordable and reliable energy is essential for job creation, improved living standards and economic inclusion.

"The ambition to be greater is there, but what holds us back is lack of energy," he said, adding that energy should be seen as a fundamental requirement for development rather than a luxury.

Ramaphosa emphasised that Africa's energy transition must support the continent's industrial ambitions. As countries increasingly focus on critical minerals used in renewable technologies and battery production, African nations must ensure that these resources are processed and beneficiated locally instead of being exported in raw form.

"Africa's energy agenda must be linked to an industrial agenda," he said. "When this continent speaks about critical minerals, it must also speak about beneficiation and value addition."

A just and inclusive energy transition, he added, should enable African countries to develop new industries, strengthen manufacturing capacity and create employment opportunities while also expanding access to cleaner energy.

Partnerships with international partners are expected to play a key role in achieving these goals, and China has emerged as one of Africa's most important collaborators in the development of energy infrastructure. Through cooperation frameworks such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese companies and financial institutions have supported the construction of power plants, renewable energy projects and transmission networks across Africa.

China has been involved in the development of hydropower stations, solar farms and grid expansion projects in several African countries, helping to improve electricity access and strengthen regional energy systems. In South Africa and elsewhere on the continent, Chinese technology and investment are also contributing to the growth of renewable energy capacity and the modernisation of power infrastructure.

Ramaphosa also emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in strengthening Africa's energy security. Power-sharing arrangements through regional networks such as the Southern African Power Pool allow countries to trade electricity and make more efficient use of available resources, helping to stabilise supply and reduce costs.

Large-scale infrastructure projects needed to support this integration require substantial long-term financing and policy stability, he said. While many African governments cannot fund such investments alone, public funding can help catalyse private sector participation and support from international financial institutions.

Ramaphosa also noted that recent geopolitical tensions have highlighted the vulnerability of energy-importing economies. Disruptions to global supply chains caused by conflicts have contributed to rising energy prices and increased uncertainty in global energy markets.

These challenges underscore the importance of strengthening Africa's energy independence and diversifying its energy sources, he said.

"Africa can no longer be left behind," Ramaphosa told delegates. "We cannot be a stepchild any longer."

He concluded by saying that the continent already possesses the resources, talent and growing institutional capacity needed to transform its energy sector. The priority now is to convert plans into real projects that deliver reliable electricity capable of powering industries, supporting economic growth and improving the quality of life for millions of Africans.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)