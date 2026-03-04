Quotes from Xi | Key focus of Xi's agenda at two sessions

(People's Daily App) 11:12, March 04, 2026

During the two sessions, the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, President Xi Jinping regularly engages in sincere exchanges with lawmakers and political advisors. Each thoughtful question and earnest instruction reflects his deep commitment to the people.

