Quotes from Xi | Key focus of Xi's agenda at two sessions
(People's Daily App) 11:12, March 04, 2026
During the two sessions, the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, President Xi Jinping regularly engages in sincere exchanges with lawmakers and political advisors. Each thoughtful question and earnest instruction reflects his deep commitment to the people.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Symposium held on second volume of book on Xi's visits to people's homes
- Q&A book on learning Xi Jinping Thought on Economy published
- Book about Xi leading China's poverty elimination endeavors published
- Xi Story: Shaping prosperity by addressing everyday concerns
- 'I'm very glad to see your lives getting better day by day': Xi's story of visiting home of Jihao Youguo
- Xi's article on fostering culture of taking responsibility to be published
- Which foreign leaders did Xi meet in early 2026?
- Xi's article on fostering trend of taking responsibilities to be published
- Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to discuss draft 15th Five-Year Plan, gov't work report
- Xi Story: Pursuing genuine, unvarnished growth with correct view on governance performance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.