'I'm very glad to see your lives getting better day by day': Xi's story of visiting home of Jihao Youguo

(People's Daily App) 15:53, March 02, 2026

President Xi Jinping has always placed the people close to his heart. During inspection tours across the country, he regularly visits ordinary households to listen to their concerns and learn about their lives. Ahead of the 2018 Spring Festival, Xi visited Sanhe village in Zhaojue county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province. At the home of villager Jihao Yeqiu, his nine-year-old daughter, Jihao Youguo, sang "Our National Flag Is So Beautiful." Before leaving, Xi told the family, "I'm very glad to see your lives getting better day by day." Eight years on, what has changed in the family and Sanhe village? High school student Jihao Youguo gives us an update.

