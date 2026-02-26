Home>>
Seeking solutions through dialogue, negotiation is key to Ukraine crisis: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:13, February 26, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday outlined China's principled position on the Ukraine crisis, saying that seeking solutions through dialogue and negotiation is key to the issue.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Beijing.
Xi noted the necessity of ensuring the equal participation of all parties to lay a solid foundation for peace, addressing the legitimate concerns of all sides to strengthen the will for peace, and achieving common security to build a lasting framework for peace.
