Xi's discourses on correct understanding of governance performance published

Xinhua) 08:00, February 25, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on establishing and practicing a correct understanding of what it means to perform well has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, featuring seven themes, contains 253 excerpts selected from more than 150 important documents, including reports, speeches, letters, instructions and directives by Xi from November 2012 to January 2026. Some of these excerpts are published for the first time.

These discourses are of great significance for guiding CPC organizations and members to make solid achievements that stand up in practice, in the eyes of the people, and over the course of time, according to the publisher.

