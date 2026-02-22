Celebrating Spring Festival traditions with President Xi

People's Daily Online) 13:58, February 22, 2026

The Spring Festival holds a special place in the hearts of the Chinese people.

Traditions such as pasting Spring Festival couplets, writing the character "Fu" to usher in good fortune, making steamed buns and wrapping dumplings embody heartfelt wishes for family reunion and a happy life.

Ahead of the Spring Festival each year, President Xi Jinping meets with the people to extend Chinese New Year greetings, inquire about their well-being and convey his best wishes, sharing in the joy and rich cultural traditions of the season.

