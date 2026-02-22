Home>>
Celebrating Spring Festival traditions with President Xi
(People's Daily Online) 13:58, February 22, 2026
The Spring Festival holds a special place in the hearts of the Chinese people.
Traditions such as pasting Spring Festival couplets, writing the character "Fu" to usher in good fortune, making steamed buns and wrapping dumplings embody heartfelt wishes for family reunion and a happy life.
Ahead of the Spring Festival each year, President Xi Jinping meets with the people to extend Chinese New Year greetings, inquire about their well-being and convey his best wishes, sharing in the joy and rich cultural traditions of the season.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Second volume of book on Xi's visits to people's homes published
- Xi's letter renews American friends' commitment to better China-U.S. ties
- Xi sends Chinese New Year card in return to friends in U.S. state of Iowa
- World leaders, heads of int'l organizations extend wishes for Chinese New Year of Horse
- Xi Story: Celebrating Spring Festival with the people
- Xi sends congratulatory message to 39th African Union Summit
- Xi extends Chinese New Year greetings to ring in Year of Horse
- Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings to retired senior officials
- The ties that bind
- Quotes from Xi | Ensuring the elderly enjoy happy and fulfilling later years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.