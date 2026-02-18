World leaders, heads of int'l organizations extend wishes for Chinese New Year of Horse

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- World leaders and heads of international organizations have sent their blessings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulating the Chinese people on the New Year of the Horse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that over the past year, the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained sound momentum, and in 2026, the two countries will jointly launch the "Russia-China Years of Education."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced readiness to continue expanding cooperation with China and to work together to build a Brazil-China community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa is willing to work with China to further strengthen cooperation and contribute positively to world peace and development.

General secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed confidence that the Chinese people will successfully embark on the new journey of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that under President Xi's leadership, China will continue achieving remarkable accomplishments in various areas.

In a video message, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked China and its people for supporting multilateralism and global solidarity and looked forward to building a safer and more inclusive future together.

Those also sending congratulatory messages to Xi include:

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud,

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

Leader of the Cuban Revolution Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban president,

Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen,

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel and Sushila Karki, the prime minister of Nepal's interim government,

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake,

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu,

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov,

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso,

Kenyan President William Ruto,

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema,

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio,

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye,

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama,

Comorian President Azali Assoumani,

Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema,

Seychelles' President Patrick Herminie,

Botswana's President Duma Boko,

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera,

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban,

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini,

Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir,

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides,

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar,

Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova,

Nauruan President David Adeang,

Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau,

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh,

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan,

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian,

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said,

Israeli President Issac Herzog,

Tunisian President Kais Saied,

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen,

Rotating Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic,

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic,

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo,

Antigua and Barbuda's Governor-General Rodney Williams and Prime Minister Gaston Browne,

Bahamian Governor-General Cynthia A. Pratt and Prime Minister Philip Davis,

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit,

Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Qu Dongyu,

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Yermekbayev.

