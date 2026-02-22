Home>>
Second volume of book on Xi's visits to people's homes published
(Xinhua) 12:53, February 22, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The second volume of a book about the interactions between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the people during his domestic inspection tours has been published by the China Women Publishing House.
The second volume vividly recounts the stories when Xi visited people's homes and talked with them about their livelihood through 32 interview accounts with families, villages and communities.
The book was compiled by the All-China Women's Federation.
