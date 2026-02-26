China, Germany agree to deepen partnership, win-win cooperation in Xi-Merz meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Beijing on Wednesday, with both sides agreeing to promote the continuous new development of the all-round strategic partnership, promote dialogue and cooperation, and uphold multilateralism and free trade.

This is Merz's first trip to China since taking office. China and Germany are the world's second and third largest economies, and the bilateral relationship not only bears on the interests of both countries, but also has significant impact on Europe and the world.

DEEPENING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

The international landscape is undergoing the most profound transformations since the end of World War II, Xi said, adding that the greater changes and turbulence the world faces, the more important it is for the two countries to enhance strategic communication, strengthen strategic mutual trust and work for new progress in China-Germany all-around strategic partnership.

Xi said both countries should be reliable partners that support each other. China and Germany have pursued self-reliance and realized rapid development. Both have upheld mutual respect, mutual trust and open cooperation, and together written a success story of mutual benefit.

China adheres to the path of peaceful development, and has the capacity and confidence to achieve Chinese modernization. China will continue to share development opportunities with Germany and the wider world, he said.

Xi said it is hoped the German side can view China's growth in an objective and rational manner, pursue a positive and pragmatic policy toward China, and work with China for steady and sustained growth of the bilateral relationship.

Merz said that the German side values its relations with China and firmly upholds the one-China policy. It stands ready to work with China to carry forward the traditional friendship, stay committed to mutual respect and open cooperation, and continue to deepen the all-around strategic partnership.

Cui Hongjian, a professor at Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said it is believed that the meeting between Xi and Merz will contribute to the stable and sustainable development of China-Germany relations, and the development of the strategic relationship between the two countries will also carry significant weight in the development of China-Europe relations.

EXPANDING WIN-WIN COOPERATION

Noting that the two countries should be innovative partners that champion openness and win-win results, Xi said the German government put forward new development strategies in such areas as technology, innovation and digital development. They highly resonate with China's objective of pursuing intelligent, green and integrated development during the 15th Five-Year Plan.

He said the two sides should foster greater synergy between development strategies, support the two-way flow of talent, knowledge and technology, and promote dialogue and cooperation on AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

Both sides need to correctly grasp the interplay of competition and cooperation, explore cooperation pathways that lead to win-win results, and jointly keep industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded, Xi added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on an official visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Merz said the German business community attaches high importance to the Chinese market, and hopes to further deepen cooperation with China for mutual benefit and shared growth.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Merz attended a symposium of the China-Germany economic advisory committee in Beijing, with both sides expressing the willingness to deepen cooperation in machinery, equipment, and chemical industries.

Jin Ling, an expert at the China Institute of International Studies, said that practical cooperation between China and Germany can not only fully unlock the potential of the Chinese market and stimulate vitality within China's innovation sector, but also support the recovery and transformation of the German economy.

ENHANCING MULTILATERAL COORDINATION

Xi said China and Germany should uphold the central position of the UN, reaffirm its leading role, and take the lead in safeguarding multilateralism, practicing international rule of law, defending free trade, and advocating for solidarity and coordination.

China supports Europe in seeking to increase autonomy and strength, and hopes the European side can work with China toward the same direction, adhere to the positioning of strategic partners, and uphold openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, so as to deliver greater growth in China-Europe relations, and make bigger contributions to world peace and development, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping takes a walk with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on an official visit to China, after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Noting that Germany and China shoulder important responsibilities in jointly addressing global challenges, Merz said the German side looks forward to working with China to enhance coordination, and jointly adhere to free trade and reject protectionism, adding that Germany supports the EU and China in enhancing dialogue and cooperation.

Feng Zhongping, director of the Institute of European Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that China and Germany share consensus on upholding the central role of the United Nations, and it is believed their close coordination and cooperation in international affairs will inject stability and certainty into a turbulent world.

