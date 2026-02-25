German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Beijing for official visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. Merz arrived here on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Thursday. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Thursday.

This is Merz's first visit to China since he took office. During the visit, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will meet and have talks with him respectively for exchanges of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

