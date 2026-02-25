German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Beijing for official visit
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. Merz arrived here on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Thursday. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Thursday.
This is Merz's first visit to China since he took office. During the visit, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will meet and have talks with him respectively for exchanges of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. Merz arrived here on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Thursday. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
The plane carrying German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. Merz arrived here on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Thursday. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China remains best choice for German companies -- economist
- China places great importance on economic, trade cooperation with Germany: commerce ministry
- Chinese FM spokesperson briefs media on arrangements for German Chancellor Merz's visit to China
- German Chancellor Merz to visit China from Feb. 25 to 26
- Chinese FM urges China, Germany to jointly oppose unilateralism
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.