Chinese FM urges China, Germany to jointly oppose unilateralism
(Xinhua) 09:57, February 14, 2026
MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged China and Germany to strengthen strategic communication, and jointly oppose unilateralism and bloc confrontation.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the appeal during talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Both sides should firmly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, replace the "law of the jungle" with global governance, and work together to serve as a stabilizing force in a turbulent world, said Wang.
