Chinese vice president meets German FM

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with visiting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with visiting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that China and Germany are important economic and trading partners which can achieve win-win results through mutually beneficial cooperation, Han said China is willing to work with Germany to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, enhance communication and dialogue, and work to bring the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership to a new level.

Han said the Taiwan question is at the center of China's core interests, and China hopes that the German side will abide by the one-China principle. China also expects Germany, as a core major country in the European Union, to play an active role in promoting the healthy development of China-EU relations.

Wadephul said the new German government attaches great importance to developing ties with China and firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Germany looks forward to closer high-level exchanges with China and deepened cooperation on all fronts, and is willing to be a reliable partner of cooperation with China, Wadephul said.

