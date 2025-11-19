CPC, Germany's SPD hold second strategic dialogue in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:50, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The second strategic dialogue between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) took place in Beijing on Tuesday.

Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of the SPD, German vice chancellor and federal minister of finance, both attended the event and delivered keynote speeches.

Liu provided an overview of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. He said that the CPC is willing to effectively utilize its strategic dialogue mechanism with the SPD to enhance exchange and mutual learning, promote cooperation in various fields, and drive the stable, healthy development of China-Germany and China-Europe relations.

The German side said that the SPD is willing to strengthen its exchange with the CPC, and to use the mechanism to engage in candid, open dialogue on a wide range of topics, including Germany-China and Europe-China relations, climate change, artificial intelligence, and regional peace and security.

Also present at the dialogue were representatives of relevant Chinese authorities and think tanks, as well as the members of the SPD delegation.

