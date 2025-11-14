Fourth China-Germany high-level financial dialogue to be held in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:37, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- As agreed between China and Germany, the fourth China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue will be held in Beijing on November 17, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

The spokesperson said that Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council and the Chinese lead person of the Dialogue He Lifeng will co-chair the Dialogue with Vice Chancellor, Federal Minister of Finance and the German lead person of the Dialogue Lars Klingbeil.

