Chinese FM holds phone talks with German counterpart

Xinhua) 11:02, November 04, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held phone talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the request of the German side.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the important experience drawn from the development of China-Germany relations is that both respect each other, the guiding principle should be win-win cooperation and the proper positioning of bilateral ties is partnership.

For China and Germany, both major countries and important economies, maintaining sound and steady development of bilateral relations serves the interests of both nations, meets the expectations of all parties, and contributes to global peace and stability, he said.

Wang pointed out that, given the differences in history, culture, and social systems between China and Germany, divergences are inevitable.

The two sides should maintain communication and dialogue, enhance mutual understanding, dispel misunderstandings and strengthen mutual trust, while avoiding "microphone diplomacy" and unfounded accusations that run counter to facts, he said.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and concerns China's core interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Wang, adding that the one-China principle is the most important political foundation of China-Germany relations.

China has given its unconditional support to Germany's reunification, Wang noted, expressing hope that Germany, having experienced the pain of division itself, can fully understand and support China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose all forms of "Taiwan independence."

He called for establishing a more stable and sustainable policy framework to ensure that bilateral relations always stay on the right track.

For his part, Wadephul noted that Germany attaches great importance to its relations with China. He said that the China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security held during Wang's visit to Germany in July was highly successful and that both sides had a good, constructive and fruitful dialogue.

The German foreign minister expressed his expectation to visit China at the earliest convenient time for the Chinese side to have in-depth communication on major issues including those concerning bilateral relations.

Germany's position on the one-China policy remains unchanged, Wadephul said, adding that Germany is willing to conduct close exchanges and dialogue with China in various fields, properly manage differences, and push forward the Germany-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang extended a welcome to Wadephul for a visit to China in due time.

