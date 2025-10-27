German lawmaker urges dialogue, calls for change of China policy after foreign minister cancels visit

10:08, October 27, 2025 By Feng Fan ( Global Times

German lawmaker Adis Ahmetovic called on Saturday for a change of China policy, stressing "direct dialogue with China" and the need for "an active, strategic foreign policy that focuses on dialogue, clarity and long-term interests," after German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul postponed his planned visit to Beijing.

"The short-term cancellation of the trip to China does not bode well for an improvement in tense German-Chinese relations," said Ahmetovic, German foreign policy spokesperson for the Social Democrats (SPD), according to Reuters.

"We need to rethink Germany's China strategy. More than ever, we need an active, strategic foreign policy that focuses on dialogue, clarity and long-term interests," Reuters quoted Ahmetovic as saying. "Direct dialogue with China is particularly important in a phase of global tension," he said.

The German Foreign Office confirmed that Wadephul's trip, originally scheduled for last week, was postponed. The visit would have been the first to China by a minister from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative-led government, which took office in May, Deutsche Welle reported on Friday.

Experts said Germany indeed needs to adjust its China strategy and strengthen cooperation with China to boost its economy and promote recovery, but at the same time, Berlin must also demonstrate concrete actions and genuine sincerity in improving bilateral relations.

"Ahmetovic's remarks reflect an internal call in Germany to restart discussions on Germany's China strategy," Zhao Chen, a research fellow at the Institute of European Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday. "Germany's political circles remain deeply divided. Some view China as a competitor to be countered, while others believe that without closer cooperation with China, Germany's industries and economy will face further strain."

As an export-driven economy, Germany cannot afford to lose cooperation with Chinese companies and the Chinese market, Zhao noted. "Ahmetovic's statement reveals a constructive voice within Germany calling for a more rational approach, but Berlin still needs to demonstrate real action and sincerity," he added.

Wadephul's postponed visit also drew criticism from domestic media. Focus magazine wrote that Wadephul moralizes against China like his predecessor Baerbock, adding that there is a much better strategy — to learn from the country instead of "punishing it."

The commentary noted that the EU - following the US - continues to impose higher tariffs on China, but this policy harms not only Chinese but also Western interests, as can be seen from trade flows. It stressed that Germany is an export nation - and so is China.

German media outlet The Pioneer also criticized Wadephul's decision to postpone his China visit and his remarks about China, publishing an article titled "Abgesagte China-Reise: Der weltfremde Au enminister" ("Cancelled China Trip: The Out-of-Touch Foreign Minister").

Cui Hongjian, a professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times that the German government "has yet to fully understand the unique significance of developing China-Germany relations." He added that Ahmetovic's statement reflects growing dissatisfaction within the SPD toward the government's current stance.

Wadephul's postponed trip, Cui said, should serve as a warning that Germany must "recognize the rightful place of China-Germany ties in its foreign policy instead of clinging to outdated confrontation narratives."

Commenting on Wadephul's planned visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed on Friday that "in a volatile and turbulent world, China and Germany, as two major countries and economies, need to set examples in forging a new type of major-country relations, uphold mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation, and make greater contribution to world peace and development through the stability of China-Germany ties."

"The two sides can enhance understanding and mutual trust through candid communication," Guo said, urging Berlin to "uphold an objective and just attitude, foster a positive and rational perception of China, and work with China to promote and keep bilateral relations on the right track."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)