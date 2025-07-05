German chancellor meets Chinese FM in Berlin

Xinhua) 09:52, July 05, 2025

BERLIN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Friday, pledging to work with China to uphold openness and mutual benefit, promote fair trade, and jointly address global crises and challenges.

Merz said that such efforts serve the interests of both countries, citing the positive development of Germany-China relations and sustained progress in cooperation across various fields including politics, and economy and trade.

Merz also reaffirmed the new German government's adherence to the one-China policy.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Merz had recently held an important phone conversation, which has provided strategic guidance and political assurance for the development of bilateral relations.

As a mature and successful relationship between two major countries, China-Germany ties are not targeted at, dependent on, or subject to any third party, Wang said, adding that such relationship enjoys strong internal momentum and demonstrates a high degree of stability.

China appreciates the new German government's constructive and pragmatic approach to advancing bilateral ties, Wang noted, adding that China stands ready to maintain close high-level exchanges and make full use of various dialogue mechanisms to promote the sustained, sound and stable development of China-Germany relations.

This, he said, will not only serve the interests of both countries, but also contribute to the well-being of Europe and the broader international community.

Wang also said that China is pleased to see Germany develop and prosper and play a greater role in Europe and the world.

He expressed confidence that the new German government will take a positive view of China's development, adhere to a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, earnestly respect China's core interests, support China in achieving national reunification, just as China unconditionally supported German reunification back then, and continue to strictly stick to the one-China principle.

China is committed to building a new system for a higher-level open economy, and its door to the world will only open wider, said Wang, adding that China is ready to share its market opportunities with Germany and jointly create new prospects for development.

During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine crisis and agreed to maintain strategic communication to promote a peaceful resolution.

