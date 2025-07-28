Taiwan's return to China indisputable historical, legal fact: Chinese Ambassador to Germany

Xinhua) 11:11, July 28, 2025

Berlin, July 26 (Xinhua) -The historical and legal fact of Taiwan's return to China is indisputable, Chinese Ambassador to Germany Deng Hongbo said here on Thursday.

The Chinese Embassy in Germany held on the same day a seminar to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The seminar focused on the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Declaration. Deng highly praised in his address the significant role of the declaration in securing the final victory of the war against fascism and establishing the post-war international order.

In the face of the current turbulent international situation, China and Germany, as well as China and Europe, should promote equal and orderly world multipolarisation and inclusive economic globalisation, injecting more stability into the world, Deng said.

Over 40 representatives, including Chinese and German experts, scholars, and media representatives, attended the event.

German representatives also called for enhanced mutual trust and cooperation between Germany and China, as well as between Europe and China, to jointly maintain world peace and stability.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)