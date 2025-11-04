Chinese FM urges Germany to ‘oppose all “Taiwan independence” activities’ during phone talk at request of German counterpart

Global Times) 08:44, November 04, 2025

Both China and Germany should adhere to communication and dialogue, enhance mutual understanding, dispel misunderstandings, and consolidate mutual trust. However, there should not be "microphone diplomacy" or make groundless accusations that run counter to facts, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Monday.

Wang, who is also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held a phone conversation with Wadephul at the latter's request, according to a readout published by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An important lesson from the development of China-Germany relations is mutual respect; the guiding principle is win-win cooperation; and the correct positioning is a partnership. As two major countries and important economies, maintaining the sound and stable development of bilateral relations serves the interests of both sides, meets the expectations of all parties, and contributes to global peace and stability, said Wang.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the important experience in the development of China-Germany relations lies in mutual respect, the guiding principle is win-win cooperation, and the right positioning is partnership.

As two major countries and important economies, maintaining the sound and steady growth of bilateral relations serves the interests of both sides, meets the expectations of all parties, and contributes to global peace and stability, said Wang.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair, bearing on China's core interests as well as its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The one-China principle is the most important political foundation of China-Germany relations, said Wang.

Wang noted that China once unconditionally supported Germany's reunification, and hopes that Germany, having experienced the pain of division, will fully understand and support China's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose all "Taiwan independence" activities.

China and Germany need to establish a more stable and sustainable policy framework to ensure that bilateral relations always stay on the right track, said Wang.

Wadephul said that Germany attaches great importance to its relations with China.

The China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security Wang participated in July was a great success, and both sides had good, constructive and productive discussions, Wadephul said.

The Germany foreign minister said he looks forward to visiting China at a convenient time for the Chinese side to have in-depth exchanges on bilateral relations and other important issues.

Germany's position of upholding the one-China principle remains unchanged. Germany is ready to maintain close exchanges and dialogue with China in various fields, properly handle differences, and promote the all-round strategic partnership between Germany and China, said Wadephul.

Wang Yi welcomed Wadephul to visit China at an appropriate time.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)