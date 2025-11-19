China's top political advisor meets German Social Democratic Party delegation

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with a German Social Democratic Party (SPD) delegation led by Lars Klingbeil, co-chairman of the SPD, as well as German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday met with a German Social Democratic Party (SPD) delegation led by Lars Klingbeil, co-chairman of the SPD, as well as German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that a healthy and stable China-Germany relationship serves the interests of both countries and meets the expectations of all sectors in China and Europe.

China is willing to work with Germany to advance the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership to a higher level and promote the development of China-EU relations, Wang said, who added that the National Committee of the CPPCC is willing to make positive contributions toward this goal.

Klingbeil said that China is an important partner of Germany, and both countries bear significant responsibilities for the future of the world. The German side adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to work with the Chinese side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote practical cooperation in various sectors.

The German SPD is willing to strengthen strategic dialogue with the Communist Party of China and enhance mutual understanding, he said.

