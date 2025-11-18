China, Germany hold fourth high-level financial dialogue in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:55, November 18, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng co-chairs the fourth China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue with German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2025. He Lifeng was China's lead person in the dialogue, while Klingbeil was Germany's lead person. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng co-chaired the fourth China-Germany High-Level Financial Dialogue with German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil in Beijing on Monday, with both sides agreeing on a series of mutually beneficial outcomes.

He, who was China's lead person in the dialogue, said that China is willing to work with Germany to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and to make new contributions to the stability and growth of the global economy.

Klingbeil, who was Germany's lead person, said that Germany is willing to engage in close exchange and cooperation with China in the financial and monetary sector, in a bid to drive greater progress in bilateral relations.

He and Klingbeil also attended the second China-Germany Financial Roundtable.

